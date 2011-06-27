  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  4. Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10 Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Ram Pickup 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,810
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG9
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,810
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,810
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)8/11 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG9
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,810
Torque525 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size8.3 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle45.7 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,810
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,810
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
508 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,810
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,810
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,810
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,810
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
leather/suedeyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room65 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,810
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40 in.
Rear hip Room65.3 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.5 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,810
Front track68.0 in.
Curb weight5691 lbs.
Gross weight6700 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.45 cd.
Angle of approach16.5 degrees
Maximum payload1010 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length230 in.
Maximum towing capacity8150 lbs.
Height74.7 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,810
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,810
P305/40R Y tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
22 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,810
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,810
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles