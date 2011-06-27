  1. Home
Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,220
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,220
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,220
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364/520 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,220
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle47.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,220
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,220
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,220
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,220
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,220
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,220
Front head room41 in.
Front shoulder room67 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,220
Rear head room40 in.
Rear hip Room65.3 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.5 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,220
Front track68.0 in.
Curb weight4952 lbs.
Gross weight6650 lbs.
Angle of approach15.7 degrees
Maximum payload1570 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8700 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height74.2 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.6 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,220
Exterior Colors
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
  • Khaki, premium cloth
  • Khaki, vinyl
  • Khaki, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,220
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,220
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,220
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
