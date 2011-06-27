  1. Home
Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,495
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312/416 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,495
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle46.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,495
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,495
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,495
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,495
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,495
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,495
Front head room40.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room67 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,495
Rear head room40 in.
Rear hip Room64.6 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room66.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,495
Front track68 in.
Curb weight5144 lbs.
Gross weight6650 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.53 cd.
Angle of approach20.1 degrees
Maximum payload1510 lbs.
Angle of departure26.7 degrees
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8050 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height76.6 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,495
Exterior Colors
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Go Mango!
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,495
chrome steel wheelsyes
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,495
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
