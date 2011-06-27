  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  4. Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Ram Pickup 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,000
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,000
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420/560 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle46.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,000
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,000
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,000
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Front head room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room67 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
Front hip room65.1 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Front track68 in.
Curb weight5046 lbs.
Gross weight6550 lbs.
Angle of approach20.1 degrees
Maximum payload1500 lbs.
Angle of departure25.7 degrees
Length229.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8150 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height76 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,000
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,000
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles