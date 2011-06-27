  1. Home
Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,040
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,040
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,040
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)455/595 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,040
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle45.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,040
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,040
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,040
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,040
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,040
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,040
Front head room40.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room67 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.1 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,040
Front track68 in.
Curb weight4798 lbs.
Gross weight6550 lbs.
Angle of approach16.5 degrees
Maximum payload1750 lbs.
Angle of departure24.1 degrees
Length229.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8450 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height74.1 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,040
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,040
chrome steel wheelsyes
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,040
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,040
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
