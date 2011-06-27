Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

'04 5.7L Hemi Rumble Bee Zepp , 08/24/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Just bought the truck on the 1st of the month, and have only driven about 1000 miles, but I love this truck... I traded in an '02 Chevy Avalanche and couldn't be happier with the trade. I was originally looking for a 2dr, sb Hemi but when I saw the $2600 Solar Yellow Rumble Bee option package (see dodge.com for a description as Edmunds makes no mention of this limited edition) with the dealer installed custom leather seats, I fell in love with it... I have always been a fan of yellow and when I took it for the test drive, the off the line acceleration, tons of power across the powerband and deep throaty exhaust note had me hooked! Report Abuse

Very reliable buy Billy , 08/09/2009 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this truck brand new in 2005 and have since put a little over 80,000 miles on it. I have never had any problems with the truck, did basic maintenance and she has been extremely reliable to me. I put a flowmaster muffler and a ram air intake and it increased the mpg buy a little also gave that v6 a nice v8 sound.

My Ram Mark , 11/09/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I own a 2005 Dodge Ram with a 3.7 V6 with an automatic transmission. I have 61,000 miles and there is absolutely nothing wrong with my truck, well except for the factory cd player which only takes a few of my cd's and spits the rest out. I wish I could have gotten a quad cab with a V8 but I got a good deal on this one. I was skeptical about the small V6 but it is plenty capable of getting around. I have driven the V8's and the power difference is noticeable but all I really care about is reliability. The ride is a bit more lively due to the short WB but it feels solid. The brakes are outstanding. The Ram is the best Truck nowadays and if you're considering one, trust me- V8 is a must!!

Big and Nice demac , 11/06/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought because of the dealer price break. Sticker price 21,800 price paid 15,500. Nice after putting work into truck, new rims, new hood, droped the back. The qulity of the bed doesn't seem that great put a dent in the bed with a smaller bass amp.