  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  4. Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10 Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Ram Pickup 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,000
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG10
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)234/364 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG10
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Torque525 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size8.3 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,000
8 total speakersyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
518 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,000
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,000
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Front head room40.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room67 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/suedeyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room65.1 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Front track68.5 in.
Length203.1 in.
Curb weight5000 lbs.
Gross weight6350 lbs.
Height74.4 in.
Maximum payload1350 lbs.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,000
P305/40R Y tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
22 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,000
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles