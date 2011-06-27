  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  4. Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Ram Pickup 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,580
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,580
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,580
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312/416 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,580
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,580
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,580
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,580
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,580
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,580
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,580
Front head room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room67 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room65.1 in.
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,580
Front track68 in.
Curb weight4976 lbs.
Gross weight6350 lbs.
Angle of approach20 degrees
Maximum payload1370 lbs.
Angle of departure26.9 degrees
Length207.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8350 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height76.6 in.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,580
Exterior Colors
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,580
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,580
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,580
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles