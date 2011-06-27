  1. Home
Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,815
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420/560 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle46.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room67 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.1 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track68 in.
Curb weight5046 lbs.
Gross weight6550 lbs.
Angle of approach20.1 degrees
Maximum payload1500 lbs.
Angle of departure25.7 degrees
Length229.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8150 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height76 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
