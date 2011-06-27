  1. Home
Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Ram Pickup 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420/560 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle52.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front shoulder room67 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
Front hip room65.1 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40 in.
Rear hip Room64.6 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room66.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68 in.
Curb weight5378 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Angle of approach20.2 degrees
Maximum payload1420 lbs.
Angle of departure25.5 degrees
Length249.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height76.4 in.
Wheel base160.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
