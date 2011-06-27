Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT Features & Specs
|Overview
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$25,460
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|3
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,460
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,460
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|312/416 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,460
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.7 l
|Horsepower
|240 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.6 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,460
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|ABS, rear wheel only
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,460
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,460
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,460
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,460
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,460
|Front head room
|40.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|67 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|41 in.
|Front hip room
|65.1 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,460
|Front track
|68 in.
|Curb weight
|4836 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6350 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|20 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1510 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|26.9 degrees
|Length
|207.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8350 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|Height
|76.6 in.
|Wheel base
|120.5 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|Rear track
|67.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,460
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,460
|chrome steel wheels
|yes
|P245/70R17 tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|17 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 1500
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,460
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,460
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic