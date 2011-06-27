Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Great truck - second owned ...
I have owned 2 of the 2002 to 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ST trucks and loved them both - zero issues outside the normal maintenance on both - no complaints and find the truck reliable, fun, comfortable, and an overall fantastic truck. I've tried Fords in the past and find this a much better truck myself. Gas mileage is about 15 average, but I'm ok with that with a powerful V8 and expected. I love the truck and feel you won't be disappointed.
02 Ram
This Truck has been truoble free, Fuel mileage averages 19.2 in town and 24.1 on the highway it is equiped with a 3.7 V6 it has more power than thhe f150 302fi that I traded in on it. With the 35 gallon fuel tank the range on this truck is impressive I would buy another one tomorrow if it were needed. The Boys in the White Hats are Back!!
5.9 4x4 Sport
This truck has such a great look. It's a shame people beat these trucks up. Trucks today are really too nice abuse. No wonder so many people complain. But this model Ram is one nice truck and holds up well if you take care of it. Simply love it.
A well spent 13,000
Does everything well except go. the 3.7 sounds more powerful than it si. It is a great improvement over the old 3.9. For daily driving however I don't notice the horsepower disadvantage. It more comfortable than anything else; handles and brakes well. And of course it has that distinctive look.
2002 DR 1500 SLT 4.7L 5spd 3.92/LSD 20s
I've owned 2 dodge ram's previous to this one and i have to say that in many area's this truck is MUCH improved. -Ride quality is greatly improved and almost car like -the ole nv3500 5speed is AWESOME -the truck is SHARP...its arguably as good looking as my 2001 model but the 20s are simply beautiful -interior design is even more improved over previous model rams -i dont know how roy gets that this truck has any more plastic on it than a 2001 or previous model (BECAUSE IT DOESN'T)
