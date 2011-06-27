Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Great truck - second owned ... Kelly , 02/06/2016 2dr Regular Cab ST 2WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have owned 2 of the 2002 to 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ST trucks and loved them both - zero issues outside the normal maintenance on both - no complaints and find the truck reliable, fun, comfortable, and an overall fantastic truck. I've tried Fords in the past and find this a much better truck myself. Gas mileage is about 15 average, but I'm ok with that with a powerful V8 and expected. I love the truck and feel you won't be disappointed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

02 Ram spike1961 , 05/02/2004 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This Truck has been truoble free, Fuel mileage averages 19.2 in town and 24.1 on the highway it is equiped with a 3.7 V6 it has more power than thhe f150 302fi that I traded in on it. With the 35 gallon fuel tank the range on this truck is impressive I would buy another one tomorrow if it were needed. The Boys in the White Hats are Back!! Report Abuse

5.9 4x4 Sport Jay jonson , 12/22/2015 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) 8 of 12 people found this review helpful This truck has such a great look. It's a shame people beat these trucks up. Trucks today are really too nice abuse. No wonder so many people complain. But this model Ram is one nice truck and holds up well if you take care of it. Simply love it. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A well spent 13,000 flaram , 04/29/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Does everything well except go. the 3.7 sounds more powerful than it si. It is a great improvement over the old 3.9. For daily driving however I don't notice the horsepower disadvantage. It more comfortable than anything else; handles and brakes well. And of course it has that distinctive look. Report Abuse