Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST Features & Specs

Overview
$17,075
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$17,075
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$17,075
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/494 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$17,075
Torque230 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.9 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
$17,075
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
$17,075
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$17,075
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Instrumentation
$17,075
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$17,075
Front head room40.2 in.
Front shoulder room66 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
$17,075
Length204.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3350 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height71.9 in.
Maximum payload2250 lbs.
Wheel base118.7 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
$17,075
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green/Light Driftwood
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Intense Blue Pearlcoat
  • Intense Blue PC/Light Drift
  • Light Dirftwood Satin Glow
  • Patriot Blue/Light Driftwood
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Light Driftwood
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Light Driftwood
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat/Light Drift
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Light Driftwood
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Mist Gray
  • Agate
Tires & Wheels
$17,075
P225/75R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
$17,075
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$17,075
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
