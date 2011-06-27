Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle51.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room66.8 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room67.7 in.
Measurements
Length244.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity4300 lbs.
Curb weight5283 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height74.5 in.
Maximum payload1317.0 lbs.
Wheel base154.7 in.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Intense Blue Pearlcoat
  • Sierra Bronze Pearlcoat
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
Interior Colors
  • Mist Gray
  • Camel / Tan
  • Agate
