Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Ram Pickup 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle46.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room66.8 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room67.7 in.
Measurements
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity4300 lbs.
Curb weight5038 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height74.6 in.
Maximum payload1562.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.7 in.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Sierra Bronze Pearlcoat
  • Intense Blue Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Agate
  • Mist Gray
  • Camel / Tan
