Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Good First Truck
I got my 2000 dodge ram when i was 16. It was my first truck i had ever had. It is a short bed 1500 ram with a 5.9L. The truck now has upgrades,lke new flowmaster 40's on it. It make a kickass sound now. A few days ago i got in my first accident with it. I made a improper right turn and i did not see the car coming at me. It hit me at 45mph and bounced off my truck with little damage to me and for the car that hit me was a new BMW 335i and it got messed up. It is my fault but the truck did save my life because the car hit the drivers door. I would recommend these trucks for new drives for first cars because it saved my life. Even tho i'm 17 now i'm going to keep my truck.
gas mileage
great truck. 5.2 engine--gas mileage 16 to 18 mpg. I rerouted air from fender to right front of vehicle to improve gas mileage and power. I installed a short section of pve pipe onto existing air cleaner pipe and routed next to radiator to catch air as you are traveling.
Many issues and poor customer service.
This was my first Dodge. It is a sharp looking vehicle and is extremely roomy. However, this is the extent of their good features. V8 Engine sluggish between 1500 - 2800 rpms. Warped Rotors or drums at 6700 miles, at 12000 miles, at 18000 and again at 32000. Second issue, at 13500 loud hammering sound from transmission. Dodge solution-pack grease between incorrectly sized bushings. Since 28000 loud grinding transmission noises when shifting. 4x in shop, problem persists. valve body replaced 2x. Dodge claims don't need to fix bc still moves and shifts. Service advisors and Dept. Mgr at TX Chrysler Dodge in Georgetown, TX no power to fix. District Mgr no help.
2000 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport 4wd ext cab
I love my truck. Just got 210k miles original motor and tranny. She rides and drives great. When you drive it just put it to the floor and she gets up and goes but my friends truck is a 95 dodge and he had to replace the motor 3 times and the tranny 4 i keep telling him to get a dodge like mine but no he wont
Ram Tough
This is an awesome truck perhaps my favorite. when we got this Ram it 212k and rebuilt to a decent extent. the person who had it before us was a fire fighter and floored it 24/7. It needed a new crankshaft, also a new power door actuator, and to add to that the hood wasn't latched properly so it flung up and hit the windshield so the hood is crooked. Along with all that is a very reliable engine the 318 is the best engine to put in a big vehicle. Cosmetics is pathetic Chrysler was to cheap to put something better in their vehicles. Overall it is a mean sounding truck, very reliable, and very cheap.
