  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  4. Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Ram Pickup 1500
Overview
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle45.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity4800 lbs.
Curb weight4727 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height74.6 in.
Maximum payload1673.0 lbs.
Wheel base134.7 in.
Width79.4 in.
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory

Related Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles