Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Ram Pickup 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/442.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length204.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity4700 lbs.
Curb weight4525 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height74.7 in.
Maximum payload1875.0 lbs.
Wheel base118.7 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Chesnut Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Metallic Red
  • Light Drifwood Metallic
  • Moss Green Metallic
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
