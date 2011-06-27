  1. Home
Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SS/T Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Ram Pickup 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length204.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Curb weight4216 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height71.9 in.
Maximum payload2184.0 lbs.
Wheel base118.7 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Moss Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Dark Chesnut Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Drifwood Metallic
  • Metallic Red
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Bright White
