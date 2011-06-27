Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)455.0/595.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle45.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3200 lbs.
Curb weight4199 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height71.8 in.
Maximum payload2200.0 lbs.
Wheel base134.7 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Colorado Red
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Pearl Metallic
