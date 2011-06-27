Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length204.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3200 lbs.
Curb weight4028 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height71.9 in.
Maximum payload2370.0 lbs.
Wheel base118.7 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Light Kiwi Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Poppy Red
  • Stone White
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
