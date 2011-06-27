  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  4. Used 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Ram Pickup 1500
Overview
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)525.0/665.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle45.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.8 in.
Front shoulder room66.3 in.
Measurements
Length224.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3600 lbs.
Curb weight4121 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height72.0 in.
Maximum payload1889.0 lbs.
Wheel base134.7 in.
Width78.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Poppy Red
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory

Related Used 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles