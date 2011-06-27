Used 1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Consumer Reviews
Ram Tough
Mileage 215,000, uses no oil. Replaced - water pump - starter - radiator. Comfortable to ride long distance in, and fun to drive.
14 1/2 yr old truck
The new '94 body style really turned my head so I put down $19k for it, figuring I'd need to drive it 10 years to get my money out of it.I've had it 14 1/2 yrs, 95k mi, and have only replaced water pump, starter, and oil pressure gauge indicator. Of course the paint started peeling off in many places, so I just did a little sanding and painting (about $40 worth) and it's hardly noticeable. It still runs very smoothly and gets about 15 mpg city/hwy. I'm ready for something new but just can't see getting rid of a comfortable reliable ride that has no payments. The bikes fit in the back and the kids and wife still fit in the front. I'll probably drive it another 10 yrs, count the $ I'm saving
best truck I've owned
I traded a Chevy silverado for truck and I'm glad I did. I will buy another Dodge before any truck out there. I looked at Ford and Toyota. They don't come close. This truck has more interior room , seats are better even stops better no soft brakes here. I have not had to do anything to truck just drive it. And better gas mileages than other trucks with the same size motor. Ram Tuff
Solid Truck
Had to replace my Dakota cause someone hit it. but this is a good truck. can't beat the cab size. good storage behind seats. 5.2 V8 Runs strong not bad on gas for a full size truck. rides nice. all the power you need pulls heavy trailer without squatting or straining.156,000 miles still runs solid. trany rebuilt at 90,000 wich 90's Dodges are famous for. no problems since
Terrible Fuel Economy
I drive 5 miles a day and top off tank every other week. Usually 60 miles is on the trip odometer, normally takes about 10 gallons of fuel to top it off!
