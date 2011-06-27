Used 2003 Dodge Ram Cargo 1500 Maxi Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,190
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,190
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,190
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)455/525 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,190
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,190
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,190
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,190
front door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,190
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,190
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,190
Front head room40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front hip room66 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,190
Front track67.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity294.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4507 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place294.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload2090 lbs.
Length234.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height79.4 in.
Wheel base127.2 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track65.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,190
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Bright White
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Hunter Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Sandstone
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,190
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P245/75R E tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,190
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,190
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
