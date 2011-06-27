  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Cargo
  4. Used 2003 Dodge Ram Cargo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Dodge Ram Cargo 3500 Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Ram Cargo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,265
See Ram Cargo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,265
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,265
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,265
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,265
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Front head room40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front hip room66 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Front track66.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity238.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4733 lbs.
Gross weight8700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place238.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.49 cd.
Maximum payload3950 lbs.
Length208.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity8550 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height79.9 in.
Wheel base127.4 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Bright White
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Hunter Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Sandstone
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT225/75R E tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,265
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ram Cargo Inventory

Related Used 2003 Dodge Ram Cargo 3500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles