Used 2002 Dodge Ram Cargo 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Ram Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420/490 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
child seat anchorsyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room39 in.
vinylyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.
Measurements
Front track66.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity238.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4733 lbs.
Gross weight7800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place238.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.488 cd.
Maximum payload3070 lbs.
Length208.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity8600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height79.9 in.
Wheel base127.4 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
LT225/75R D tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
