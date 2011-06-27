Used 2002 Dodge Ram Cargo 1500 Maxi Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,430
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,430
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,430
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)455/525 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,430
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,430
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
child seat anchorsyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,430
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,430
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,430
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,430
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,430
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room39 in.
vinylyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,430
Front track67.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity294.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4483 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place294.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload2090 lbs.
Length234.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity8150 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height79.4 in.
Wheel base127.2 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track65.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,430
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,430
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,430
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,430
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
