Used 2001 Dodge Ram Cargo 3500 Maxi Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Ram Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
child seat anchorsyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room39 in.
vinylyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.
Measurements
Length231.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height79.9 in.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Medium Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel / Tan
  • Mist Gray
Tires & Wheels
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
