  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram 50 Pickup
  4. Used 1993 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup Base Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Ram 50 Pickup
Overview
See Ram 50 Pickup Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Measurements
Length193.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight2695 lbs.
Gross weight4255 lbs.
Height58.3 in.
Maximum payload1560.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width65.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Poppy Red
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
See Ram 50 Pickup Inventory

Related Used 1993 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles