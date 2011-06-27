Used 1993 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1993 Ram 50 Pickup
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG191819
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg17/20 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/435.6 mi.336.6/396.0 mi.336.6/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG191819
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 5000 rpm116 hp @ 5000 rpm116 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.40.0 ft.38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.50.8 in.50.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Measurements
Length177.2 in.176.9 in.193.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight2585 lbs.2995 lbs.2695 lbs.
Gross weight4165 lbs.4800 lbs.4255 lbs.
Height58.5 in.64.4 in.58.3 in.
Maximum payload1580.0 lbs.1805.0 lbs.1560.0 lbs.
Wheel base105.1 in.105.5 in.116.1 in.
Width65.1 in.65.1 in.65.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Poppy Red
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Poppy Red
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
