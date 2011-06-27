  1. Home
Used 1992 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.9/301.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length176.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight2585 lbs.
Gross weight4165 lbs.
Height60.8 in.
Maximum payload1580.0 lbs.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width65.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Black
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
