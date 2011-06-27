Used 1992 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1992 Ram 50 Pickup
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG191819
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg17/20 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/400.4 mi.268.6/316.0 mi.232.9/301.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.2 gal.15.8 gal.13.7 gal.
Combined MPG191819
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5000 rpm116 hp @ 5000 rpm116 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length193.5 in.176.9 in.176.9 in.
Gross weight4255 lbs.4800 lbs.4165 lbs.
Height60.6 in.67.3 in.60.8 in.
Maximum payload1565.0 lbs.1815.0 lbs.1585.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.105.5 in.105.1 in.
Width65.1 in.65.1 in.65.1 in.
Maximum towing capacityno3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weightno2985 lbs.2580 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
