Estimated values
1992 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$448
|$1,030
|$1,341
|Clean
|$401
|$921
|$1,200
|Average
|$305
|$702
|$916
|Rough
|$210
|$484
|$632
Estimated values
1992 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$448
|$1,030
|$1,341
|Clean
|$401
|$921
|$1,200
|Average
|$305
|$702
|$916
|Rough
|$210
|$484
|$632
Estimated values
1992 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$448
|$1,030
|$1,341
|Clean
|$401
|$921
|$1,200
|Average
|$305
|$702
|$916
|Rough
|$210
|$484
|$632
Estimated values
1992 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$448
|$1,030
|$1,341
|Clean
|$401
|$921
|$1,200
|Average
|$305
|$702
|$916
|Rough
|$210
|$484
|$632
Estimated values
1992 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup SE 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$448
|$1,030
|$1,341
|Clean
|$401
|$921
|$1,200
|Average
|$305
|$702
|$916
|Rough
|$210
|$484
|$632