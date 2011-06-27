  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram 50 Pickup
  4. Used 1991 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup LE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Ram 50 Pickup
Overview
See Ram 50 Pickup Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length188.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3380 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Height68.1 in.
Maximum payload1620.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.5 in.
Width65.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
See Ram 50 Pickup Inventory

Related Used 1991 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles