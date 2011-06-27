  1. Home
Used 1991 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg17/22 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/400.4 mi.309.4/400.4 mi.309.4/400.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.2 gal.18.2 gal.18.2 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 5000 rpm116 hp @ 5000 rpm116 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length188.2 in.193.5 in.188.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight2750 lbs.2690 lbs.2825 lbs.
Gross weight4255 lbs.4255 lbs.4325 lbs.
Height61.6 in.60.6 in.61.6 in.
Maximum payload1505.0 lbs.1565.0 lbs.1500.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.116.1 in.116.1 in.
Width65.1 in.65.1 in.65.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Bright White
