Used 1990 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)205.5/274.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length176.9 in.
Curb weight3020 lbs.
Gross weight4655 lbs.
Height67.3 in.
Maximum payload1635.0 lbs.
Wheel base105.5 in.
Width65.1 in.
