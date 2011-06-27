  1. Home
Used 1993 Dodge RAM 350 LE Features & Specs

More about the 1993 RAM 350
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine typeDiesel
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 2500 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Measurements
Length238.0 in.
Curb weight5537 lbs.
Gross weight10100 lbs.
Height69.8 in.
Maximum payload4563.0 lbs.
Wheel base149.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
