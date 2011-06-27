  1. Home
Used 1993 Dodge RAM 350 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1993 RAM 350
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Measurements
Length220.0 in.
Curb weight4881 lbs.
Gross weight8700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height75.6 in.
Maximum payload3819.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
