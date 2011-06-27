  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge RAM 350
  4. Used 1993 Dodge RAM 350
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Dodge RAM 350 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1993 RAM 350
Overview
See RAM 350 Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine typeDiesel
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 2500 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Measurements
Length238.0 in.
Curb weight6025 lbs.
Gross weight10100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height73.7 in.
Maximum payload4075.0 lbs.
Wheel base149.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Poppy Red
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
See RAM 350 Inventory

Related Used 1993 Dodge RAM 350 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles