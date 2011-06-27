  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge RAM 350
  4. Used 1992 Dodge RAM 350
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Dodge RAM 350 LE Features & Specs

More about the 1992 RAM 350
Overview
See RAM 350 Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine typeDiesel
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 2500 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Measurements
Length231.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity11400 lbs.
Gross weight10100 lbs.
Height72.6 in.
Maximum payload4565.0 lbs.
Wheel base149.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
See RAM 350 Inventory

Related Used 1992 Dodge RAM 350 LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles