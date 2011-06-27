  1. Home
Used 1992 Dodge RAM 350 Features & Specs

More about the 1992 RAM 350
Overview
Engine TypeGasDieselDiesel
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8Inline 6Inline 6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.30.0 gal.30.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedDiesel fuelDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque292 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm400 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm400 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine typeGasDieselDiesel
Base engine size5.9 l5.9 l5.9 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 2500 rpm160 hp @ 2500 rpm
CylindersV8Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.no40.1 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.no39.4 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.no63.8 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.no64.0 in.
Measurements
Length210.8 in.231.8 in.231.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.11400 lbs.11400 lbs.
Gross weight8700 lbs.10100 lbs.10100 lbs.
Height75.9 in.75.2 in.72.6 in.
Maximum payload3855.0 lbs.4565.0 lbs.4565.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.149.0 in.149.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Colorado Red
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Black
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
