Used 1991 Dodge RAM 350 SE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 RAM 350
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque292 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.2 in.
Measurements
Length210.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8700 lbs.
Gross weight8700 lbs.
Height72.0 in.
Maximum payload4410.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
