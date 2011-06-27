Used 1990 Dodge RAM 350 SE Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|292 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|5.9 l
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.5 in.
|Front leg room
|39.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|219.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8400 lbs.
|Gross weight
|8700 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|3855.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|131.0 in.
|Width
|79.5 in.
