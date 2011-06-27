Used 1990 Dodge RAM 350 SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque292 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Measurements
Length219.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8400 lbs.
Gross weight8700 lbs.
Maximum payload3855.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
