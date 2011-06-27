  1. Home
Used 1990 Dodge RAM 350 Features & Specs

More about the 1990 RAM 350
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque292 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm292 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm292 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.9 l5.9 l5.9 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Measurements
Length219.9 in.219.9 in.219.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8400 lbs.8400 lbs.8700 lbs.
Gross weight8700 lbs.8700 lbs.8700 lbs.
Maximum payload3855.0 lbs.3855.0 lbs.4410.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.131.0 in.131.0 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Heightnono69.0 in.
