Used 1993 Dodge RAM 250 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1993 RAM 250
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/330.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Measurements
Length238.0 in.
Curb weight4812 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height73.7 in.
Maximum payload2688.0 lbs.
Wheel base149.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
