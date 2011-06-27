  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge RAM 250
  4. Used 1993 Dodge RAM 250
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Dodge RAM 250 Features & Specs

More about the 1993 RAM 250
Overview
See RAM 250 Inventory
See RAM 250 Inventory
See RAM 250 Inventory
Engine TypeDieselGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6V8V8
Combined MPGno1313
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.264.0/330.0 mi.264.0/330.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuelRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no12/15 mpg12/15 mpg
Combined MPGno1313
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeDieselGasGas
Base engine size5.9 l5.2 l5.2 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 2500 rpm230 hp @ 4800 rpm230 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 6V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.63.8 in.65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Measurements
Length238.0 in.238.0 in.220.0 in.
Curb weight5119 lbs.4812 lbs.4582 lbs.
Gross weight8510 lbs.7500 lbs.7500 lbs.
Height69.8 in.73.7 in.75.4 in.
Wheel base149.0 in.149.0 in.131.0 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Ground clearanceno8.3 in.8.3 in.
Maximum payloadno2688.0 lbs.2918.0 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Black
See RAM 250 InventorySee RAM 250 InventorySee RAM 250 Inventory

Related Used 1993 Dodge RAM 250 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles