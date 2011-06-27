Used 1993 Dodge RAM 250 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

L. V. , 09/28/2008

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Was an absolutely indestructible truck. Bought it with almost 200k and sold it with almost 300k. During that time it almost never broke down, only requiring, a set of front rotors, and a radiator. other than that, just standard maintenance ( oil changes, filters, and adjusting the valves. The truck has a cummins 5.9 with a 5 speed manual. Even despite the transmissions moderate torque rating, it handled any extra power, and heavy loads that i could throw at it, provided you put an extra quart of fluid into it (one of the only ways to keep a getrag 360 trans going), the seats were more comfortable than my 01, and for that matter any other car i have ridden in.