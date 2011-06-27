  1. Home
Used 1992 Dodge RAM 250 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 RAM 250
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Measurements
Length210.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4600 lbs.
Gross weight7400 lbs.
Height73.0 in.
Maximum payload3365.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
