Used 1992 Dodge RAM 250 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 RAM 250
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Measurements
Length231.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6900 lbs.
Gross weight7400 lbs.
Height72.6 in.
Maximum payload3020.0 lbs.
Wheel base149.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Colorado Red
