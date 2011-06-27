  1. Home
Used 1992 Dodge RAM 250 Features & Specs

More about the 1992 RAM 250
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG131313
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/15 mpg11/16 mpg12/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/330.0 mi.330.0/480.0 mi.264.0/330.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.30.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG131313
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.2 l5.2 l5.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4800 rpm230 hp @ 4800 rpm230 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.1 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.63.8 in.65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Measurements
Length210.8 in.231.8 in.210.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6800 lbs.6900 lbs.6800 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.7400 lbs.7500 lbs.
Height75.9 in.72.6 in.75.9 in.
Maximum payload3005.0 lbs.3020.0 lbs.3005.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.149.0 in.131.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Colorado Red
  • Black
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Champagne Metallic
Research Similar Vehicles